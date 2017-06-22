Now Get Your French Fries in Nacho Form

© Calexico
Carey Jones
June 22, 2017

Where: Calexico, NYC

What: Usually accompanied by a greasy burger or sloppy sandwich, French fries are often one part of a balanced hangover cure. But at New York's Calexico, they're the platform for something else entirely.

Chile-cilantro fries are smothered with cheese sauce, black beans, pico de gallo, caramelized onions, and, best of all, a pile of juicy carne asada. Guacamole on top seals the deal. Part nachos, part poutine and all entirely satisfying.

Wash it down with: A margarita is the logical accompaniment, but we’d rather opt for an original creation like the "Tequila Mockingbird"—basil-infused tequila, watermelon, jalapeño, agave, and lime.

Related: 3 Next-Level Poutine Riffs to Eat in Montreal 
Best Hangover Cures in the U.S. 
You Haven't Had Tacos Until You've Had Pig's Head Tacos

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up