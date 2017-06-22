No, We Don't Need Pre-Peeled Avocados

Canadian shoppers are pretty peeved about a grocery chain selling pre-peeled halved avocados wrapped in plastic, and it’s the latest outrage over a growing epidemic of laziness-inspired convenience snacks.

Christine Kizik, a friend of one shopper who spotted the avocados on display took the issue to Facebook, and caused a social media firestorm.

Seriously, how lazy would one have to be to have their avocado peeled for them?

The grocery story, a Sobey's location in Thornhill, Ontario, responded to the Facebook post saying the packaging: "was developed for people who might be new to using avocados and for a little more convenience. It eliminates the guess work when it comes to ripeness and any challenges if you are not familiar with peeling and seeding a fresh avocado,” also saying the packaging was "there to keep the fresh wholesome appearance and quality of the avocado without it browning prior to consumption."

Grocery stores make lots of money off convenience shopping. People will pay more for pre-cut fruit or vegetables than those they take the time to slice themselves. But are stores taking it too far? Whole Foods recently got a lot of flack for their pre-cut peeled oranges, also wrapped in plastic and ultimately took them off shelves.

Convenience is great, but how far will it be taken? Will the next version of the avocados come cut into bite-ready cubes so we don’t have to go through the trouble of chopping our avocado halves?

Universe, please stop being so lazy.