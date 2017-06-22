Nitehawk Steak and Ale Pie

June 22, 2017

Serving size: 2

Ingredients: 

  • 2 oz. oil
  • 2 Flat Iron steaks, cleaned and cut into 1/2 cubes
  • 1 cup diced onion
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 cup diced carrot
  • 2 cups quartered mushrooms
  • 12 oz. brown ale
  • 1 cup peas
  • 4 cups beef stock
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Store-bought Puff Pastry
  • Egg wash (1 egg whisked with 1 tbsp water)

Instructions:

In a large pot, heat half of the oil until almost smoking. In batches sear the cubed steak on all sides; remove from the pan. Once all of the steak has been seared, add in the remaining oil, onion, garlic and carrots; cook until translucent. Add in mushrooms and cook through. Return steak to the pot once the mushrooms are cooked and deglaze with beer. Bring this to a boil and reduce the liquid by half. Add in peas and beef stock, and simmer until the steak is fork tender. Salt and pepper to taste. Ladle this into oven safe dishes, top with puff pastry and brush with an egg wash. Bake at 400°F for 30-45 minutes until the puff pastry is golden brown.

