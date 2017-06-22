Nitehawk Queso Recipe

Serving size: 2-3

Ingredients:

1 lb. Velveeta

1/4 cup pickled jalapeño, chopped fine (recipe follows)

1/4 cup canned diced tomato

1/4 cup sour cream

1 cup milk

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a heat safe container and heat very slowly over a pot of simmering water until smooth.

Pickled Jalapeño

Ingredients:

1/4 cup store-bought pickled jalapeños, sliced into 1/4 inch wheels with seeds

1 white onion, thinly sliced

1 carrot, peeled and thinly sliced

1 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

1/2 cup salt

1 tbsp coriander seeds

Instructions:

Put jalapeños, onion, and carrot into glass jar that has been thoroughly washed and sanitized. Bring vinegar to a boil with salt and coriander seed. Gently pour over jalapeños, weighing down jalapeños if they float, making sure they are all completely submerged in pickling liquid. Let sit at room temperature for an hour before placing in a refrigerator.