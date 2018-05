Serving size: 3-4

Ingredients:

2 tbsp oil

1 cup popcorn kernels

1 oz. melted butter

1 large box of Raisinettes

1 tsp salt

Instructions:

In a large pot with a lid, heat oil over high heat until smoking. Add in popcorn kernels and replace the lid. Shake vigorously until popcorn starts to pop. When popping slows to almost a stop, remove from heat and place into a large bowl. Toss with melted butter, Raisinettes, and salt to taste.