Nitehawk Chicken Wings

June 22, 2017

Serving size: 5 wings, but you can multiply the recipe

Chicken Wings

Ingredients:

  • 5 chicken wings
  • 2 bottles green Tabasco
  • 2 cups flour
  • 1 tbsp garlic powder
  • 1 tbsp smoked paprika
  • 1 tsp cayenne
  • 1 tbsp salt
  • 4 cups canola oil
  • Heavy-bottomed, 3-quart pot

Instructions:

Marinate wings in green Tabasco for a minimum of one hour. Mix flour with seasonings. Heat oil over medium heat to 350°F. Remove wings from marinade. Dredge in flour until well-coated, let rest on a baking rack. In batches, fry wings for 6-8 minutes or until they reach an internal temperature of 165°.

Carrot Slaw

Ingredients:

  • 2 lbs. carrot, peeled and shredded (in a food processor or with a grater)
  • 2 tbsp chopped parsley
  • 2 tbsp apple cider vinaigrette (recipe follows)
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Blend carrots in a food processor and mix-in other ingredients.

Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1 cup olive oil
  • 1 tbsp Dijon mustard
  • 1 tbsp whole grain mustard
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

In a blender combine vinegar with mustards. Slowly drizzle in oil until emulsified, season with salt and pepper.

Labneh

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup greek yogurt
  • 2 tsp chopped dill
  • 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 tbsp lemon juice
  • 2 tsp chopped garlic
  • 1/2 oz. water
  • 1 tsp Kosher salt

Instructions:

Whisk together all ingredients in a large bowl, chill for at least an hour to let flavors develop.

