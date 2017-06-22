Nitehawk Chicken Wings

© Liz Clayman
Serving size: 5 wings, but you can multiply the recipe
Chicken Wings
Ingredients:
- 5 chicken wings
- 2 bottles green Tabasco
- 2 cups flour
- 1 tbsp garlic powder
- 1 tbsp smoked paprika
- 1 tsp cayenne
- 1 tbsp salt
- 4 cups canola oil
- Heavy-bottomed, 3-quart pot
Instructions:
Marinate wings in green Tabasco for a minimum of one hour. Mix flour with seasonings. Heat oil over medium heat to 350°F. Remove wings from marinade. Dredge in flour until well-coated, let rest on a baking rack. In batches, fry wings for 6-8 minutes or until they reach an internal temperature of 165°.
Carrot Slaw
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs. carrot, peeled and shredded (in a food processor or with a grater)
- 2 tbsp chopped parsley
- 2 tbsp apple cider vinaigrette (recipe follows)
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
Blend carrots in a food processor and mix-in other ingredients.
Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 cup olive oil
- 1 tbsp Dijon mustard
- 1 tbsp whole grain mustard
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
In a blender combine vinegar with mustards. Slowly drizzle in oil until emulsified, season with salt and pepper.
Labneh
Ingredients:
- 1 cup greek yogurt
- 2 tsp chopped dill
- 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- 2 tsp chopped garlic
- 1/2 oz. water
- 1 tsp Kosher salt
Instructions:
Whisk together all ingredients in a large bowl, chill for at least an hour to let flavors develop.