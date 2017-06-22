Nitehawk Chicken Wings

Serving size: 5 wings, but you can multiply the recipe

Chicken Wings

Ingredients:

5 chicken wings

2 bottles green Tabasco

2 cups flour

1 tbsp garlic powder

1 tbsp smoked paprika

1 tsp cayenne

1 tbsp salt

4 cups canola oil

Heavy-bottomed, 3-quart pot

Instructions:

Marinate wings in green Tabasco for a minimum of one hour. Mix flour with seasonings. Heat oil over medium heat to 350°F. Remove wings from marinade. Dredge in flour until well-coated, let rest on a baking rack. In batches, fry wings for 6-8 minutes or until they reach an internal temperature of 165°.

Carrot Slaw

Ingredients:

2 lbs. carrot, peeled and shredded (in a food processor or with a grater)

2 tbsp chopped parsley

2 tbsp apple cider vinaigrette (recipe follows)

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Blend carrots in a food processor and mix-in other ingredients.

Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1 cup olive oil

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp whole grain mustard

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

In a blender combine vinegar with mustards. Slowly drizzle in oil until emulsified, season with salt and pepper.

Labneh

Ingredients:

1 cup greek yogurt

2 tsp chopped dill

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp lemon juice

2 tsp chopped garlic

1/2 oz. water

1 tsp Kosher salt

Instructions:

Whisk together all ingredients in a large bowl, chill for at least an hour to let flavors develop.