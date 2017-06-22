Nitehawk Brown Butter Crepes

Serving size: 3

Ingredients:

14 oz. flour

9 oz. confectioner’s sugar

1 tsp salt

2 2/3 cup milk

4 oz. butter, browned over medium heat, cooled to room temperature

4 eggs

2 egg yolks

Butter for cooking

Nutella-Mascarpone filling (recipe follows)

Candied walnuts (recipe follows)

Instructions:

Combine all dry ingredients in a large bowl. Gently whisk in milk, browned butter, and eggs being careful not to over mix. Let rest for at least 20 minutes. In a lightly buttered 8″ non-stick pan, cook crepes 1 oz. at a time, browning on one side then flipping. Stack with parchment paper in between crepes so they don’t stick together. Once all have cooked, spread 2 tbsp of the Nutella Mascarpone filling onto each crepe and fold into a triangle. Gently reheat in a 250° oven until crepes are hot and Nutella has melted. Top with candied walnuts.

Nutella Mascarpone

Ingredients:

8 oz. Nutella

8 oz. mascarpone

Instructions:

Combine both in a bowl for a stand mixer with the whip attachment. Whip until fully combined and lightened in texture. Reserve at room temperature until crepes have cooked.

Candied Walnuts

Ingredients:

4 oz. butter

2 oz. sugar

1 lb. walnuts, toasted

Pinch of salt

Instructions:

In a non-stick pan, melt butter with sugar and cook until light brown in color. Add in walnuts and salt and toss to combine. Spread in a single layer on a baking sheet with a silicone liner or parchment paper and bake in a 300° oven for 5-10 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool. Break apart when cool.