Nick Offerman Is Eating an Insane Amount of Meat to Get Ready for His Latest Role

If there's one thing playing stalwart red-blooded male Ron Swanson on Parks and Recreation did for Nick Offerman, it's to forever associate the actor with the carnivorous tendencies of his character. That's no accident, as Offerman shares Swanson’s love of all things meaty, even to the point of titling his solo touring show "American Ham." Appearing on Monday's Tonight Show, Offerman promoted his upcoming turn on stage in Boston's Huntington Theatre Company production of A Confederacy of Dunces which will see him playing the lead role of Ignatius J. Reilly, an overweight delusional slob. To prepare for the role he had to gain some weight, which allowed him a diet of his favorite thing: fatty meats.

Offerman walked Fallon through some of the highlights, including bratwurst paired with a cheese curd "salad," pork products from a Turducken-fed pig, and a healthy dose of single malt scotch to wash it all down. Fallon, ever the gracious host, offered to share with his guest a giant bread-wrapped kielbasa, which the pair chowed down on Lady-and-the-Tramp style. Enjoy, salivate, and then go grab a second lunch.

