New Yorkers Come Out in Droves for Free Nutella

Whether it’s a cat café or a Cronut, you can attract a line around the block in New York with just a catchy name and a little buzz . It also doesn’t hurt if you’re giving away something for free. And at the new Nutella bar opening at Mario Batali’s Eataly, they seem to have figured that out. After success in Chicago with waits approaching 45 minutes on the weekend, Eataly decided to bring the Nutella bar to New York City (in the space that held their temporarily shuttered wine store). The Nutella started flowing today and as a special opening promotion they will be giving away free Pane con Nutella until 9 p.m..

As you can see from this photo posted half an hour before opening, the free Nutella scheme has people ready to wait for quite a while. We won’t tell them Nutella is available for $4 at the bodega across the street if you don’t.

