New Refrigerator Has Built-In Wi-Fi-Enabled Keurig Coffee Maker

What if you could get coffee from your fridge? No, not cold brew. Hot coffee. That’s the latest plan from General Electric.

Coming in the third quarter of 2015, GE is releasing their new Café Series French-door bottom-freezer models with a built-in Keurig single-cup coffee maker. The company claims it’s the first-ever refrigerator to offer such a feature, and the luxury can be yours for just $3,300.

In a press release, Dan Goldstein, refrigeration marketing manager for GE Appliances, stated, “Over the last couple years, GE surveyed Café French-door refrigerator consumers [and] they asked us, ‘When can we have a refrigerator that dispenses coffee or tea?’”—quoting a group of people who are demanding waaaay too much from their refrigerators.

But here’s the kicker: The Keurig machine is Wi-Fi-enabled, “meaning you can preset the brew time via your smartphone so that water in the reservoir will be hot when you're ready for your morning cup,” according to Consumer Reports.

It’s a crazy cool feature. Though I’ve surveyed smartphone consumers, and they asked me, “When can we cut out the middle man and just have a Keurig machine in our smartphone?

