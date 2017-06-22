New Ramen Vending Machine Hopes to Take China by Storm

A group of men in China claims they’ve built a first-of-its-kind ramen vending machine that they hope will take the low-end meal that became a high-end culinary trend back to the masses.

Of course, ramen vending machines already exist – leaving us to wonder what’s so “first-of-its-kind” about this latest take on an even easier way to make one of the easiest meals known to man. Well, according to the Shanghaiist, this machine pretty much makes ramen from scratch – utilizing a robot arm to mix beef and noodles from an internal “kitchen” into the soup – and then serves it all up in two minutes. If true, that’s certainly a step up over more common machines like the ones that just spit out a good old serving of Cup Noodles.

And the machine’s inventors aren’t the only ones who believe it could dominate the ramen world. Groups have already lined up to invest one million dollars in the system. And the inventors also don’t seem to just see this as the thing of airports and breakrooms: One of them said they think it could work as an alternative to actual noodle shops.

We’re not so sure. Get back to us when your machine can do this.

