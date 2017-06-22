New Candy Claims It Actually Prevents Cavities

To your inner child, this story probably sounds too good to be true: There is a candy that actually prevents cavities. But a Portland, Oregon, start-up says their new line of hard candies is the real deal.

The company, called Loloz, sounds like some sort of Internet joke, but they claim there’s a real scientific pedigree behind their product. According to their website, “After seven years of testing herbs associated with oral health, microbiologists from the Department of Oral Biology at the UCLA School of Dentistry recently identified a specific herbal formula extracted from the licorice root that targets and disables the major organisms (Streptococcus Mutans and Sobrinus, along with Lactobacilli) that cause tooth decay.” Loloz took that breakthrough and turned it into lollipops and lozenges that come in three flavors: orange, lemon and berry.

The company says that just two candies a day for 10 days can give users cavity protection for between three to six months—though the candies shouldn’t be used as a substitute for regular checkups. “I think this is absolutely a game-changer,” founder Sam Dyer told Portland’s KATU. Dr. Jay Lamb, a former dentist Loloz hired as a consultant, agrees. “I wouldn’t say it’s going to eliminate dentists or dentistry,” he said, “but I do think it will help us—another tool in the tool shed.” At least five other dentists were willing to put their name on the line as well, providing testimonials for the brand’s website.

The brand has trademarked their cavity-fighting ingredient as “Cavibloc,” and it apparently doesn’t come cheap. Loloz sells boxes of 20 pieces online for $29.99. But hey, now your dentist will have something to give you after your appointment besides that crappy SpongeBob toothbrush.

[h/t Munchies]

