New Brooklyn Diner Offers Spin-the-Bottle, Serves Burgers with a Side of Sexual Tension

Mike Pomranz
June 22, 2017

This Brooklyn diner knows what the late-night post-bar crowd likes: cheap eats and a chance to make out.

Amancay’s Diner, a 24-hour spot soon to open in Brooklyn’s Bushwick neighborhood, has come up with the first  “spin the bottle table,” with a spinning glass Coke bottle attached to the center of the table. It’s about as gimmicky as gimmicks get, but just like pickup lines… Hey, if it works, you can’t knock it.

Owner Chang Han and self-proclaimed “professional party guy” told DNAinfo that the inspiration came from playing the game at a previous restaurant in the East Village. And since “everybody’s played spin the bottle at one time or another,” it ends up being a fun idea. And you know the real reason you went to that 24-hour diner was to get one last chance to seal the deal, anyway. A spin the bottle table is just helping to expedite the process. Good luck.

