Never Worry About Food on a Camping Trip Again

Sure, some people still like to “rough it” when they go camping—rubbing sticks together, sleeping on the ground, testing out mushrooms they find until they discover which ones are poisonous. But there is clearly a critical mass that prefers to take advantage of living in the 21st century, even out on the trail. Because let’s face it, roughing it can be a huge pain in the ass.

If that sentiment describes you, a new company called Fireside Provisions has you covered. They want to make sure you never find yourself foraging for food in the great outdoors again. Described as kind of a “Blue Apron for camping,” they mail out prepackaged meals and snacks for hikers, campers and backpackers.

Of course, Fireside Provisions doesn’t do all of the planning for you. You still have to remember to give them at least a week to get you provisions. (They’ve yet to start airdropping trail mix to campsites. Definitely an opportunity there, guys.) But they’re on top of a lot of the other details: avoiding highly perishable foods and keeping packaging to a minimum. Shipments even come with a checklist to make sure you don’t forget things like necessary cookware.

“It’s easy enough to throw the tent and sleeping bags in the car, but when it comes to what to eat, it’s like oh my goodness. Do you really want to bring the whole thing of olive oil?” founder Kip Clifton told Outside. “I wanted to address that point of pain for families.”

Yes, it’s still not as easy as taking the kids to Chuck E. Cheese and just throwing them in the ball pit. But it’s easier.

