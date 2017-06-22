Never Had Canada’s Favorite Potato Chip? Now’s Your Chance to Try It

Here’s what I know about Canada: They love hockey; the British Queen is still on their money, and, I’m just going to say it, their national anthem is better than ours.

But today, I’ve learned something new: Not only do they have different flavored potato chips than we do, their top-selling flavor of Ruffles is something that’s not even available in the United States. It’s called “All Dressed,” and according to an Amazon customer, it tastes something like “a mixture of barbecue, sour cream and cheddar, and salt and vinegar chips all rolled into one.” So…delicious?

Americans will have the chance to answer that question for themselves now that Ruffles is bringing All Dressed Ruffles to the U.S. for the first time in the flavor’s 15-year history. Apparently, these All Dressed chips are as popular in Canada as Ruffles' top-selling American variety, Cheddar and Sour Cream, is here. “You don't know quite what to expect when you put Ruffles All Dressed chips in your mouth,” said Dana Lawrence, senior director of marketing at Frito-Lay. “That's part of the charm and discovery.”

The crazy Canadian chips started selling Stateside earlier this week and will be available until December 7. I guess we’ll find out just how much Americans dig them when we see how many people apply for Canadian citizenship come December 8.

[h/t Brand Eating]

