Nescafé Wants to Take People on a Virtual Reality Coffee Journey

Nescafé wants the kids excited about its coffee. Although it’s probably not going to attract them by enlisting the help of Ricky Martin (do the kids even know who he is?). They might, however, by putting their coffee where millennials’ eyes are 43 times a day: their smartphones.

According to Beverage Daily, the coffee brand is “launching a ‘fully immersive’ virtual reality experience this week, which lets viewers see coffee fields in Brazil via a mobile phone app and Google viewer.” Curious coffee fans can download the app, and then fit their phone with a specially branded Nescafé Google Cardboard viewer. From there, Google’s stereoscopic device will launch users into a 360-degree, 3D view of the exciting world of coffee fields.

“There is a lot of research that says people care increasingly about where their food comes from,” Nescafé’s global head of integrated marketing Michael Chrisment told Beverage Daily. “We know transparency needs to go beyond data points on packaging to engage.”

Nescafé is giving out 10,000 of the headsets in 13 different countries around the world. Unfortunately, none of those countries are in North America. Sounds like Nescafé needs to release a virtual reality app in the US that will virtually whisk Americans to one of the 13 countries where they can pick up the app that will virtually take them to the coffee fields of Brazil.

Related: How to Make the Most Precise Cup of Pour-Over Coffee

Extraction, the Secret to Making Mind-Blowing Coffee

Learn to Sniff Coffee Like a Pro