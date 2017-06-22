The 'Nasty McAlister' Is the Voltron of Hangover Foods

Where: Rosebud, Atlanta

What: Brunch inherently has a sense of humor, so how could you not order something called The Nasty McAlister? This high-intensity breakfast sandwich came about when executive chef and owner Ron Eyester, in his own words, came into work on Saturday morning either "still intoxicated or severely hungover." He did his best to pull together a Hail Mary family meal: "I assembled my 'superfoods,'" he told us: "fried chicken, smoked bacon, Tillamook cheddar and eggs on a flaky buttermilk biscuit." And something magical transpired: "As we enjoyed the communal spirit of a family meal that morning, just before the onslaught of brunch descended upon us, a wonderful silence hovered over us, almost like a halo."

It was dubbed The Big Nasty—although a (seemingly ridiculous) cease-and-desist order from McAlister’s Deli, which had a trademarked "Big Nasty" on the menu, led to a name switch. Today, it's The Nasty McAlister, and features that same combination of fried chicken, smoked bacon, Tillamook cheddar and a scrambled egg on a soft brioche bun, with sambal mayonnaise on the side. Try it, and perhaps you too will experience the soul-altering satisfaction of a hangover cured.

Wash It Down With: Match The Nasty McAlister's highbrow-lowbrow satisfaction with The Orange Stillman: a 32-ounce mason jar of vodka, Orange Crush, fresh orange juice and champagne.

