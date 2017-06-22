NASA Challenges You to a Game of 'Moon or Frying Pan?'

NASA may seem like a serious organization, what with its rocket scientists, interplanetary exploration and hurling human beings into the endless vacuum of space, but they actually have a pretty good sense of humor. Whether unintentionally, like researching how to turn poop into food, or intentionally, as with their seemingly sentient Mars Curiosity Rover Twitter account, the first space program to set foot on something other than Earth is giving us some extraterrestrial laughs.

The most recent example comes from the official account of the Europa mission, which is exploring whether the conditions on Jupiter's icy moon could sustain life. They posted a tweet inviting their followers to determine whether a set of circular images was Europa itself or, in fact, just a picture of a frying pan. It's more difficult than you might think. Take a look:

Europa or frying pan? One of these is Jupiter’s moon Europa, the rest are frying pans. pic.twitter.com/XqQn7uUwjW — NASA Europa Mission (@NASAEuropa) August 21, 2015

As it turns out, staring at last night's unwashed cookware is akin to gazing into the cosmos. There is a trolling element to this post, as it seems that while NASA seeks the answers to the questions of the universe, they are giving us a taste of the unknowable by not revealing which image is indeed Europa. Either way, those pans and that moon could use a good scrub.

Related: The World's Best Whisky-Maker is About to Head to Outer Space

NASA is Growing Lettuce in Space

Try Space Tea, the Tea that Smells Like Outer Space