Nacho Cake Is All Your Favorite Things

If you can't decide whether you're more in love with cake or nachos, then this is definitely the dessert for you. Cake wiz Yolanda Gampp of How to Cake It, a series that turns all your favorite things into cakes, shows you how to make a delicious, sweet cake out of fully loaded nachos. The key to this delicious combination: Cinnamon tortilla chips.

The real fun, though, comes in with the toppings. Gampp makes red gummies into red peppers, mixes Cocoa Krispies with jelly beans and melted chocolate for beans and ground beef. Green buttercream with red wine gums makes the perfect dessert guacamole and gooey white frosting looks just like sour cream. Cheese up your nachos with modeling chocolate and a brulee torch and your impressive stack of nacho cake is good to go.

If nachos aren't quite your speed but you'd still like to try out some unique desserts, try Gampp's pizza cake or her startling accurate brain cake.

Watch her assemble up above, and head to her blog for step-by-step instructions. To keep up with Gampp's outrageous creations, Subscribe to How to Cake It's Youtube channel and check out howtocakeit.com.

