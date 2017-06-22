In-N-Out Doesn't Want Anyone Delivering Their Burgers to Your Doorstep

Few burger chains command the cult following of In-N-Out. So for lazy burger lovers, what sounds better than some animal-style goodness delivered right to your door? Unfortunately, In-N-Out is not equipped for burger delivery, but, food delivery site DoorDash decided to take matters into their own hands, acting as a middle man and bringing customers their food for them.

Turns out In-N-Out wasn’t pleased with this idea, and now the fast food chain has filed a lawsuit against DoorDash over its practices. According to Eater, the lawsuit provides several reasons for In-N-Out’s objections to DoorDash’s service. "Despite the fact that [DoorDash] is in no way affiliated with [In-N-Out], [DoorDash] has advertised, and continues to advertise, that it delivers food from [In-N-Out]’s restaurants,” going so far as to even use a fake In-N-Out logo, the lawsuit states. Later, the complaint also argues, “[In-N-Out] has no control over the time it takes [DoorDash] to deliver [In-N-Out]'s goods to consumers, or over the temperature at which the goods are kept during delivery, nor over the food handling and safety practices of [DoorDash]’s delivery drivers.”

Apparently, DoorDash has gotten the message and removed In-N-Out from their list of restaurants, though the suit still stands. And the SoCal-bases burger chain isn’t the first restaurant to object to DoorDash’s service, which has used similar tactics to provide unauthorized delivery of other restaurants’ food.

While In-N-Out claims it’s a matter of “false designation of origin,” a DoorDash spokesman stated, “While we have various relationships with different merchants, we are proud to help people get their favorite food delivered directly to their door.” Sounds like they could finish off that statement by brandishing a knife and insisting, “Whatever it takes!”

