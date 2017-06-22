The Must-Have Gadget for Hard Taco Lovers

The hard taco certainly faces many enemies. In fact, some even experts insist that a hard shell isn’t related to the taco at all but rather some bastardized form of a tostada. This awesome little toaster-esque machine is not for them. The Baked Taco Shell Toaster from Nostalgia Electrics targets hardcore hard-shell lovers who refuse to give up when the supermarket lets them down. It not only helps you transform soft tortillas into hard taco shells in minutes but it also lets you choose exactly how crunchy you want your shell to be. You’ll never have to settle for soft again.

