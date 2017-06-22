This Mushroom Burger Is as Big as It Gets

Mushroom fans, this umami bomb made for you. Topped with crumbled bacon, sautéed mushrooms with thyme, and melted Swiss cheese; this burger is guaranteed to satisfy those savory food cravings.

Mushroom Bacon Thyme Swiss Cheeseburgers

Makes 4

For the burger patties:

1lbs ground chuck

1lb ground sirloin

1 tablespoon butter

salt & pepper

For the mushrooms:

2 cups mushrooms, thinly sliced

1 1/2 teaspoons fresh thyme, leaves picked and sliced

4 slices of bacon

salt & pepper

For Assembly

8 slices of swiss cheese

1 red onion, sliced into rounds

4 tablespoons mayo

1 cup arugula

4 burger buns

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.

Heat a pan over medium, and add your bacon. Fry until the bacon is nice and crispy (about 10 minutes). Place the bacon aside, and place the pan back on the heat. Add your mushrooms and thyme to the pan, and give them a toss in the bacon fat. Season with salt and pepper, and sauté until the mushrooms have softened, and started to caramelize. Crumble your bacon strips into 1/2 inch pieces, and toss together with the mushrooms. Transfer to a bowl and set aside.

While the mushrooms are sautéing, form your burger patties. In a large bowl, combine your ground chuck and sirloin. Divide the beef into 8 equal portions, and shape into burger patties, slightly larger than the width of your burger buns. Place a thumbprint in the center of each patty to help stop them shrinking, and season both sides with salt and pepper.

Heat a large pan over medium, and melt 1 tablespoon of butter. Working in batches, fry your burgers until cooked through, 3 - 4 minutes, and transfer to a large baking tray. Top each cooked burger with a slice of swiss cheese, and then stack them into 4 double burgers. Top each with about 1/4 of your mushrooms, and place in the oven so the cheese melts (about 5 minutes).

Build your burgers with 1 tablespoon of mayo, a burger stack, a couple slices of red onion and 1/4 cup of arugula.

