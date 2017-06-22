Move Over Chicken, Duck Eggs Are Here

Courtesy of Maite
Carey Jones
June 22, 2017

Where: Maite, Brooklyn NY

What: You’ve had eggs for brunch countless times — but have you ever had duck eggs? This oh-so-satisfying dish starts with a Colombian corn arepa filled with melted Gouda, surrounded by a smoked paprika-spiked sauce, and topped with that gorgeous egg. Cheesy, salty, carb-y, egg on top? That checks off all our hangover boxes.

Wash it down with: The “Kiko,” with prosecco and bourbon-steeped grapes.

