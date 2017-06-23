This Is the Most Awesome Burger Drop In History

You know that moment in a fast food commercial when all the ingredients of the burger fall gracefully through the air and land in a perfectly stacked burger? Usually, that visual is computer-generated, which makes sense. It's hard enough to make a really attractively stacked burger without having to drop the ingredients in perfect coordination. But, thanks to the efforts of Steve Giralt, a photographer, director, and visual engineer, we now know that it is in fact possible to pull off the perfect burger drop in real life.

To achieve this impressive feat, Giralt created a machine that specializes in the art of burger dropping. He named the machine Precision Arduino Timing Relay Imaging Controller, or P.A.T.R.I.C. It's an incredibly impressive piece of machinery. A double catapult system collides the ketchup and mustard together. The ingredients shot was captured by a camera attached to a robot arm with impeccably planned timing. The drop was timed by a computerized control system, so that Giralt could alter the drop however he wanted. Here's how he did it.

Giralt describes himself as someone who "likes to smile a lot and is fun at parties" and "no longer a photographer by choice, it's at the very root of who he is as a person." Sure enough, he nailed it on this shot. The bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese, onion, ketchup, mustard, burger, and bun fall perfectly. But droolworthy cheeseburgers aren't all that P.A.T.R.I.C. is good for. Giralt has also used this machine to capture incredible art shots, like these powder explosions.

For more gorgeous and appetite-stoking videos, follow Giralt on Vimeo.