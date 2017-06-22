The Most Adorable Pluto Macaron You’ll Ever See

Much to the dismay of Pluto lovers, the tiny rock is still not considered an official planet, but now it is at least a macaron.

Much has been made of the stunning new pictures of Pluto taken by NASA as their New Horizon spacecraft reached the far away former planet. Of particular note is the giant heart-shaped pattern that appears on Pluto’s surface, which has led to plenty of cute interpretations of dwarf planet’s supposed affection for us back on Earth.

Playing off that, Lou Lou P’s Delights in the UK has created a Pluto macaron featuring a delicious doe-eyed planet marked with a tiny pink heart. Overall, it’s a fun creation for lovers of sweets, astronomy or simply anything that is painfully cute. Though it’s gotta be pretty tough to eat something that’s so adorable, planet or not.

[h/t Foodiggity]

