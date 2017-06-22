Morgenstern’s Finest Ice Cream And Mario Batali's Collab Is A Beautiful Thing

Morgenstern’s Finest Ice Cream is known for incredibly inventive flavors and even crazier collaborations with chefs around New York. On January 16th, Morgenstern’s is showing off it’s third and newest collab with Mario Batali for Otto Enoteca e Pizzeria – the Neuvo Dio Shibuya Tiramisu. We know…sounds like a mouthful. And it is. This creation starts with a thick slice of Japanese white bread from a local bakery. The bread soaks up two shots of espresso and then gets a sprinkling of sugar that’s brûléed until bubbly and caramelized. Then there’s the crema, a scoop of mascarpone gelato, pumpkin mostrada (an Italian condiment) from Eataly and chocolate shavings to top it all off. If your mouth isn’t watering we don’t know what’s wrong with you.