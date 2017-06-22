More Good Reasons to Eat Avocados: They Can Help Protect You From Air Pollution

When asked the question “What makes avocados so awesome?” most people would probably be content to answer, “That rich, creamy taste.” But beyond simply being delicious, it seems like every few weeks scientists somewhere in the world up the ante on the avocado’s superfood status. The most recent benefit: Avocados will help you fend off the damage caused by air pollution.

Researchers from King’s College London and the University of Nottingham looked at more than 5,500 volunteers to see if they could find an association between exposure to certain air pollutants, lung function and a wide variety of substances in the blood.

According to Science Daily, the researchers found that air pollution hurts the lungs through “oxidative attack,” a process that can be counteracted by antioxidants like vitamin E, of which avocados have plenty.

One of the study’s co-authors, Dr. Ana Valdes from the University of Nottingham, was pleased but still cautious about the results. “Our work builds on a number studies exploring whether some vitamins can counteract the negative effect on lungs caused by air pollution. More work is needed to establish whether antioxidant supplements do indeed provide protection to the lungs in the general population.”

So, yes, more research is needed, but if you’re living in a smog-filled city like Los Angeles, maybe chow down on plenty of avocados just to be on the safe side.

