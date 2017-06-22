Monstrous Piles of Poutine Coming to One of New York’s Best Delis

Good news for people who like French fries and cheese: It’s Poutine Week at New York’s famous Mile End Deli. After the success of last year's smoked meat burger poutine (topped with a chopped patty of the deli's famous Montreal-style smoked meat), the shop's team hunkered down to invent four other mind-expanding, artery-constricting poutine variations. They even enlisted the help of The Fat Jewish, noted Instagrammer and lover of all things deli, to help design a version covered in more meat than you could ever possibly imagine.

And today, Mile End has unleashed its poutines on the world. Get yours until Feb. 8 at Mile End Bond, Mile End Hoyt or their new pop-up at Threes Brewing in Brooklyn.

They aren’t giving out prizes to people who eat through the whole menu, but just know that if you manage to do it, you’ll get serious respect from us. Now get out there and start poutining.

The Menu:

The Fat Jewish Poutine: Fries, beef tongue, hot dog, salami, bacon, cheese curds and gravy

Chilaquiles Poutine: Fries, fried egg, red onion, cilantro, cheese curds, salsa verde, crema

Philly Style Roast Pork: Fries, roast pork, broccoli rabe, cheese curds, gravy

Italian Poutine: Fries, smoked meat Bolognese, fresh mozzarella

Smoked Meat Burger Poutine: Fries, chopped smoked meat burger, red onion, American cheese sauce

And if you aren’t fortunate enough to live in New York City, you can still get Mile End smoked meats delivered anywhere in the country, and as of last week, you can get bagels from their sister spot, Black Seed Bagels, via FoodyDirect.



The Fat Jewish Poutine

Related: 3 Next Level Poutine Riffs to Eat in Montreal

Poutine's New Best Friend is Pig's Head

Canada's National Dish Gets the Chili Cheese Treatment