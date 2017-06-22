Trappist Monks Are Making Some of America's Best Fruitcake

Trappist monk Father Cyprian decorates fruitcakes at the Assumption Abbey near Ava in southwest Mo. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2013
©Kansas City Star/Getty Images
FWx Editors
June 22, 2017

If your aunt's fruitcake isn't your favorite festive food, perhaps you should try letting a brother make it. No, not your sibling, but one of the monks at the handful of Trappist abbeys in America that specialize in the sweet, seasonal item. As NPR's The Salt reports, cottage industries are the key to keeping many of these solitary, silent monastic orders financially afloat. One abbey in Missouri was making concrete blocks before switching to baking the holiday cakes, and the joke isn't lost on Father Cyprian Harrison who notes "we only had to change the recipe a little."

Related: FRUITCAKES YOU’LL ACTUALLY WANT TO EAT AROUND THE HOLIDAYS

Specializing in a couple of in-demand but limited supply products provides daily productive work while also keeping the abbeys' values in check. In Oregon, Missouri and Kentucky you can find small batch (if you consider 90,000 lbs. of fruitcake small) producers donning their robes and other vestments in a strictly machinery-free operation. And even though customers seem to love the finished product, scaling the business isn't the point. "We're not like a regular business with a goal to keep growing production," Harrison tells The Salt. "Even if we wanted to, we don't have the monk power to make that many cakes!" Read the entire piece on monk-made goods over on NPR.org.

 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up