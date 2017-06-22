‘Modern Family’ Is Getting Its Own Cookbook

Your family might not be as wacky as the one on Modern Family, but now your cooking can be.

The ABC sitcom that, since 2009, has served as a reminder that both Ed O’Neil and network television still exist will celebrate the premiere of its seventh season this September by releasing its own cookbook. According to the publisher, The Modern Family Cookbook “brings the show to life with 100 easy-to-make recipes that center around the show’s eccentric and hilarious characters while highlighting key moments from favorite episodes.” Those highlights are scheduled to include “Phil’s Traditional First-Day-of-School Pancakes”, "Dunphy's Failsafe Roast Chicken” and "Gloria’s Empanadas", all paired with fun quotes from the show, each character’s favorite recipe and even Manny’s guide to coffee.

Far from just a cookbook, the publication will also feature things like humorous household tips, show stills, quizzes and a complete episode guide. It’s got the answer to all sorts of Modern Family questions. “Ever wondered what it looks like inside Phil's brain?” says the book’s teaser on Amazon. “Open this book to find out.” We are certain it is filled with magic tricks, a need for approval from his father in-law and some serious cheerleading moves from high school.

The cookbook with be available September 22 from Oxmoor House.

