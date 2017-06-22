M&M’s Get Into the Pumpkin Spice Latte Game

Apparently, jumping on the pumpkin spice bandwagon wasn’t good enough for M&M’s. They want to grab a piece of that lucrative Starbucks market as well. So despite previously offering “Pumpkin Spice M&M’s” in the past, this year, the candy brand has an entirely new product up their sleeve: Pumpkin Spice Latte M&M’s.

What exactly makes Pumpkin Spice Latte M&M’s so much more latte-rific than their plain pumpkin spice predecessors? Last year’s candies were already made with milk chocolate, so half of the ingredients of a latte have been there all along. Espresso would seem to be the missing piece of the puzzle—though if you’re hoping for little caffeinated candies that melt in your mouth, not in your hand, and will help keep you up all night writing a term paper, you’ll probably be very disappointed.

Though the new product was supposed to hit Target stores later this week, the people over at The Impulsive Buy already got their hands on a bag. In their review, they say that, indeed, “Coming as a delightful surprise, they taste exactly like a pumpkin spice latte in solid, shelled form.” Though they also admit, “What that means is that, like a real PSL, the coffee flavor in these M&M’s is smothered by cream and sugar.” Instead, the “coffee taste” in these candies is nothing more than a “sweet, lightly nutty java experience with faint caramel notes.”

I guess if you’ve been asking yourself the question, “Instead of drinking a large pumpkin spice latte, why can’t I just suck on a bunch of small pumpkin spice lattes?” maybe this is the answer you’ve been looking for?

