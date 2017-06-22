Mindy Kaling's Next Project Is Going to Be Tasty

This piece originally appeared on InStyle.com.

Warning: Your mouth may start to water upong hearing this news.

To celebrate The Mindy Project's move to Hulu and the release of her second book Why Not Me?, Mindy Kaling took to her Instagram today to announce that she is collaborating with beloved burger chain Umami Burger. "In the greatest collaboration since Jared and Subway, I am curating a burger for@UmamiBurger that will debut in September," she captioned the photo (below).

While we're not sure what exaclty she'll top their delicious patties with, we'd bet that Kaling gets creative. If you're unfamiliar with Umami Burger, we highly suggest you peruse their Instagram account in anticipation. Let the countdown to September begin!

