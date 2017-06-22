Michigan May Overturn Its Ridiculous Ban on Bake Sales

If a group of Michigan lawmakers have their way, residents may finally get to return to the halcyon days of buying brownies for a quarter outside a high school basketball game. A new bill introduced in both the state House and Senate is pushing to lift a ban on bake sales.

The fact that such a bill is necessary raises an important question: Why is there a ban on bake sales in the first place? Under current rules, anything sold as a “snack” during school hours and on school grounds must comply with federally drawn nutrition guidelines. Sadly, lemon squares and Funfetti cupcakes just don’t meet those rigorous standards. Even in the face of these limits, students have found plenty of ways to get their sugar and salt fixes. Producers of packaged foods like Girl Scout Cookies or frozen pizza kits managed to keep their products in schools because the ban only targets foods meant to be eaten immediately, and the current rules still don’t keep ready-to-eat pizza, chips and cookies off of the lunch menu.

The new proposal would allow schools to raise much-needed funds by holding bake sales up to three times per week. Though the Michigan Department of Education has generally been in favor of keeping the ban, the new bill has the support of 20 state senators, school officials and PTA groups, who all want to see Muddy Buddies back on the table as a fundraising option. We’re pretty sure students are all for it, too.

