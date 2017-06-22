A Michelin-Starred Meal 1,000 Feet in the Air

Afraid of heights? Then last night’s unique pop-up restaurant in the French Alps certainly wasn’t for you; a converted cable car provided a one-off dining experience presented more than 1,000 feet in the air.

The event took place on the Vanoise Express cable car in France’s Paradiski ski area—a fitting venue, since the 200-plus capacity, double-decker cable car is billed as the world’s largest. Despite this, however, Michelin-starred chef Stéphane Froidevaux, who helmed the event, reportedly had only two small 10-by-10-feet kitchens to work in (one in each cabin), and the exclusive event was open to only 36 diners, who were chosen at random in a contest.

Instead of shepherding passengers back and forth between the Les Arcs and La Plagne resorts, the Vanoise Express was stopped midway between the Arcs/Peisey-Vallandry and La Plagne lift stations for 90 minutes, providing patrons a panoramic view of the Alps.

The meal, which was being billed as a modern twist on “cuisine de montagne” or “mountain cuisine,” probably wasn’t too bad, either. The spaces were “redecorated for a baroque ambiance, complete with special tables, chairs, candelabras and chandeliers.” And Froidevaux, who spends most his time as head chef of Le Fantin Latour in Grenoble, described his choices for the meal—which included a mushroom-and-truffle soup encased in a giant snowball—as “close to land art,” where “we’re going to create a meal and then it will disappear.”

You can see some pictures of the full experience from one of the lucky diners who got to attend here.

