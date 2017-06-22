This Mexican Sandwich Will Make You Rethink Comfort Food

Courtesy of Tacuba Mexican Cantina
Farrah Shaikh
June 22, 2017

The Torta Ahogada checks all the boxes that satisfying comfort food ought to: It’s meaty, it’s carby and it’s messy in a way that will leave you incredibly satisfied after you’re done. Chef Julian Medina’s insanely filling sandwich stands upright in thick, fresh-roasted chile de árbol (think the best tomato salsa ever) and will definitely bring you back for a second try. Grab some napkins and get hungry.

The filling. Loaded with chef Medina's perfectly season carnitas—suckling pig slow-cooked for 3 hours in beer, orange juice, herbs and spices. All this meat packed with pickled cabbage with honey and habanero, thinly sliced onions, black beans and creamy avocado for a sweet and spicy kick. 

The bread. A thick, toasted Mexican torta, crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside and smeared with butter and house-made adobo.

Where to get it. Tacuba, Astoria, Queens, NY

