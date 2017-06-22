A Mexican Brunch Goes Italian in Boston

Where: Coppa, Boston

What: Huevos rancheros: Standard brunch fare. Italian huevos rancheros? That's one we haven't heard before. At Ken Oringer and Jamie Bissonnette's Coppa in the South End, this impressive pile of brunch starts with creamy Jacobs beans, seasoned with harissa, and baked with broccoli rabe, croutons, spring onions and Parmesan cheese. Add two eggs and a healthy drizzle of olive oil, and you've got a brunch for the ages.

Wash it down with: Coppa's beverage director, Brittany Casos, recommends a savory brunch cocktail with the huevos rancheros, like their riff on the Bloody Mary, given an herbal hit from house-made aquavit and garnished with pickled veggies.

Related: 5 of the Best Lobster Rolls from the Experts

The Charleston Nasty Proves Chicken and Biscuits Belong on the Brunch Table

The Brunchification of Fried Rice