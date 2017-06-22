'Artisanal,' 'Macaron' Among New Words Added to Merriam-Webster Dictionary

We’ve seen artisanal lollipops, mayonnaise, astronaut ice cream and even ice. Now, Merriam-Webster has officially recognized the artisanal craze by adding the word to its online dictionary along with 1,000 other culturally-relevant words.

We were unsurprised to see the addition of words like ‘acai', ‘macaron', 'coconut water' and ‘EVOO', all of which have been popular with the masses in recent years. ‘Food truck,’ a trend that shows no signs of stopping, also made the list. And recognizing the issue many Americans face in finding a reliable food source, Merriam-Webster included ‘food secure’ and ‘food insecure’ on its list of additions.

In a move that keeps them up to date with advancing cooking technology they also added 'immersion circulator.' And we think Merriam-Webster might be a little bit late on the addition of ‘Shirley Temple’ (the cocktail, not the girl).

Here, a list of all the food-related words Merriam-Webster added:

acai

Alfredo sauce

American chop suey

arancini

artisanal

calamondin

chef’s knife

chicken mushroom

chicken of the woods

circus peanut

coconut milk

coconut water

d’Anjou

elderflower

EVOO

farro

flatbread

food secure

food insecure

food truck

immersion circulator

macaron

Minneola tangelo

noni

olericulture

red bliss

santoku

secret sauce

Shirley Temple

strata