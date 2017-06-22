The Menu Calls It 'Hangover Breakfast,' And We Concur

Carey Jones
June 22, 2017

Where: The Bristol, Chicago

What: Noodle soups are the breakfast of choice in many parts of Asia, and we can testify that as hangover cures, they work like a charm. That's why the "Hangover Breakfast" at The Bristol in Chicago is such a great idea: a rich pork broth with aromatic vegetables, shrimp mousse, and noodles, plus herbs and lime to finish it all off. Bonus points: it's warming enough to help you survive February in Chicago.

Wash it down with:  This is the kind of dish that begs for a Bloody; try The Bristol's house version, and add on a 7-ounce pilsner back for just a buck.

