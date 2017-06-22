Men Eat More When Dining with Women, Says New Research

Nothing impresses a woman like gobbling down a ton of food like a slob. At least that might be how men are hardwired according to a recent study.

Researchers at Cornell University (who have been doing a lot of food-related research apparently recently looked into how dining with different genders affected people’s eating habits. In possibly the best study ever to be a participant in, 105 adults ate lunch at an all-you-can-eat Italian buffet for two awesome weeks. Interestingly, the study found that men who ate with at least one woman shoveled a full 93 percent more pizza (the equivalent of about 1.5 extra slices) and 86 percent more salad than men who only ate with dudes did. (Side note: What kind of study doesn’t serve up manicotti?) Meanwhile, women ate the same amount regardless of the gender of their dining company.

“The evolutionary psychology view that we test through the new study relies on an understanding that people have an evolved tendency to ‘show off’ in front of others, whether it's for dominance and/or to show a kind of attractiveness,” lead author Kevin Kniffin told CBS News. “For example, there is prior work that looks at men eating spicy food as a way to ‘show off,’ and our new article looks at actual volume of food consumed – both healthy and unhealthy food – as a way to ‘show off.’”

The moral: Next time you can’t score with your Tinder date, ask yourself, “Did I eat enough?”

Actually, the researchers have a different moral. “The findings recommend that there's room for people to calm down when eating with members of the opposite sex,” said Kniffin. Yeah, even researchers at Cornell think you’re a spaz.

