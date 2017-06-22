Meet the Chimichanga, Your All-In-One Hangover Cure

Where: M.B. Post, Manhattan Beach, CA

What: You may remember the chimichanga from the vaguely Mexican restaurants of your youth—it's essentially a deep-fried burrito, what's not to love? But it got an upscale brunchtime turn at M.B. Post, where chef David LeFevre stuffs it full of scrambled egg, chipotle chicken, pepper Jack cheese, black beans, plantains and salsa verde. Gut-busting and delicious. And we did mention it's fried, right?

Wash it down with: We'll opt for a Mexican-inspired cocktail here, like the Avila's Heir—a margarita riff with mandarin, yuzu and serrano pepper.

