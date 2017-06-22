Meet the 7-Pound Breakfast Taco That Ate Cinco De Mayo

There’s so much to love about Cinco de Mayo – a sea of tacos and drink specials. But are you ready for the granddaddy of all tacos?

Related: TACO BELL TRYING OUT TACO SHELLS MADE OF FRIED CHICKEN

Named Seis de Mayo Hangover Remedy, this taco created by New York City-based El Original is intended for your post-Cinco De Mayo hangover, but we have no intention of waiting that long.

For those brave (or very hung-over) souls eager to give this taco a try, get ready to ingest an entire pound of sausage, a pound of potatoes, a pound of bacon, a pound of refried beans, 12 eggs, a pound of fajita vegetables, 8 oz. of pico de gallo, 8 oz. of salsa, and 4 oz. of queso fresco. It’s then topped with shredded cheese and more bacon. Obviously.

Related: THIS SWEDISH PIZZERIA HAS SOLVED TOPPING INDECISIVENESS

All these ingredients are somehow all stuffed inside one single 12-inch tortilla. That’s the true miracle of this concoction.

This taco will be available May 6 at El Original, and will run you $50 – but at that size, you probably can share it with a dozen friends, so it’s really quite the deal.