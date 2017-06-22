Meatball Sub, Meet Breakfast Sandwich

A proper late-night snack straddles a peculiar world between dinner and breakfast.

Straddling that line are Michael Chernow and Daniel Holzman of the Meatball Shop with their Late-Night Breakfast Sandwich, which debuted this week on Late Night with Seth Meyers. It's dubbed—with characteristic snark—a "bacon, egg and cheese with balls" (as if a classic breakfast sandwich doesn't have the cojones).

The filling. Chef Holzman devised a breakfast sausage meatball (tastes like sweet, spiced breakfast sausage; looks like a ball), which would be meaty enough for most sandwiches. But Holzman adds bacon and American cheese, then a fried egg for good measure.

The bread. A soft, squishy brioche bun that's easy to sink your teeth into and sturdy enough to hold up a whole brunch of balls.

Where to get it: All six of Meatball Shop's locations across Manhattan and Brooklyn, but only after 11 p.m. (Don’t worry, the Williamsburg and Lower East Side shops are open until 4 a.m. on weekends.)

Check clips below of one of the only sandwiches to get a network television debut.

