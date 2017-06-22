Meatball Sub, Meet Breakfast Sandwich

Carey Jones
June 22, 2017

A proper late-night snack straddles a peculiar world between dinner and breakfast.

Straddling that line are Michael Chernow and Daniel Holzman of the Meatball Shop with their Late-Night Breakfast Sandwich, which debuted this week on Late Night with Seth Meyers. It's dubbed—with characteristic snark—a "bacon, egg and cheese with balls" (as if a classic breakfast sandwich doesn't have the cojones).

The filling. Chef Holzman devised a breakfast sausage meatball (tastes like sweet, spiced breakfast sausage; looks like a ball), which would be meaty enough for most sandwiches. But Holzman adds bacon and American cheese, then a fried egg for good measure.

The bread. A soft, squishy brioche bun that's easy to sink your teeth into and sturdy enough to hold up a whole brunch of balls. 

Where to get itAll six of Meatball Shop's locations across Manhattan and Brooklyn, but only after 11 p.m. (Don’t worry, the Williamsburg and Lower East Side shops are open until 4 a.m. on weekends.)

Check clips below of one of the only sandwiches to get a network television debut.

