Check Out The Beauty of The Modern Meatball Sub

Where: As Is, NYC

What: Meat + bread is always a formidable hangover cure — whether in the form of a burger, a thick Italian hoagie, or this beauty of a meatball sub. At As Is, a Midtown sandwich and craft beer bar, it’s served seven days a week (hey, Tuesday hangovers are A Thing); it comes with smoked blue cheese, pickled tomato sauce, and puffed quinoa, for a meatball sub that’s a little unorthodox but no less delicious or satisfying for it.

Wash it down with: Any craft beer on draft that strikes your fancy.