McDonald's Is Now Offering Waffle Fries in Canada

McDonald's is going through somewhat of an identity crisis.

An all-day breakfast menu was an obvious home run for the world's most popular fast food chain, but its departure into the land of fried cheese curds, mini Big Macs and now, waffle fries, has left us all scratching our heads.

Related: OLYMPIC ATHLETES REALLY LOVE MCDONALD'S

A) You're not from Wisconsin, B) Expanding your Big Mac sizes is far less important than fixing your McFlurry machines and C)It is unwise to come for Chick-Fil-A's most celebrated menu item.

Now that we've gotten that off our chest, would it be hypocritical to say that we kind of, maybe, possibly, wouldn't mind trying the new fry option that is currently only available in Canada? We never said that the waffle variety of the fast food fries would taste bad. In fact, it probably tastes delicious! We're just confused about McDonald's intentions.

With a slogan of "The Simpler the Better," we'll keep things very simple: fix your imperfections before introducing new things.