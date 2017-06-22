The McDonald's Big Mac ATM Is Making Its Stateside Debut

Joey Skladany
June 22, 2017

Fast food just got a hell of a lot faster with McDonald's' latest foray into "we're going to do anything to stay trendy and relevant" territory. 

Meet the Big Mac ATM: An automated burger-dispensing machine that eliminates all human interaction (because that's totally the direction we need to move). 

While the touchscreen pop-up will only be available in Boston on January 31, it's a permanent fixture in Tokyo. And if we know anything about McDonald's and their millennial-targeting stunts, a pop-up typically means a soft launch to turn these into a permanent reality. 

Welcome to the future, people. It's a scary unique place. 

