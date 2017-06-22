McBarge: Canada's Floating McDonald's is Coming Back

A long time ago, way back in the 1980s, Vancouver, British Columbia hosted the 1986 World Exposition on Transportation and Communication. Expo 86 was the modern incarnation of the heralded World's Fair of decades past. And much like the Space Needle, the Eiffel Tower and whatever those weird disc things are in Queens, this event left the city of Vancouver with a lasting landmark. Or, rather, it left one in the water. It was a McDonald's. A floating McDonald's.

The 187 foot barge, officially named the Friendship 500, quickly gained the nickname McBarge when it was opened as a McDonald's while moored on False Creek at the Expo fairgrounds. While the intended use was for the McBarge to continue to serve as a McDonald's after the exposition ended, it was abandoned and sat unused in its original location until 1991 when it moved to the Burrard inlet where it has sat ever since. But with the 30th anniversary of Expo 86 almost upon us, the owners of the McBarge recently announced they will invest $2 million to bring the water bound Mickey D's back to life. The barge was moved last year and will reopen in an undisclosed location in British Columbia sometime in 2016. So if you've ever wanted to get queasy at a McDonald's for a reason other than their food, this is your chance.