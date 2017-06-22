‘Mayo’ Is Not Considered Mayonnaise and a Vegan Mayo Maker Rejoices

Is “mayo” the same thing as “mayonnaise”? After over a year of debate, including lawsuits and government intervention, the answer is, “Eh, I guess not” – an answer that has made Hampton Creek, makers of the vegan and eggless imitation mayonnaise product “Just Mayo,” very happy.

The FDA actually does have a strict definition for what constitutes “mayonnaise,” and those products must contain eggs. But according to Hampton Creek, who has faced backlash from places like Hellmann’s and the American Egg Board, the term “mayo” isn’t specifically regulated, so they should be able to slap it on jars of their eggless white spread.

Though the FDA hasn’t released an official statement, according to the Consumerist, Hampton Creek says the government group has finally acquiesced – at least somewhat. The brand says they’ve been allowed to keep the “Just Mayo” name as long as they make some small adjustments to their labels. Interestingly, one of those changes is that the company now has to define on the label not what “mayo” means, but what “just” means. (Ah, lawyers!)

“This isn’t a story about winning or losing. It’s a story about creating a just food system. A food system that is healthier and stronger and more aligned with our values,” Hampton Creek CEO and founder Josh Tetrick told Consumerist. “It’s a story about a group of professionals and a young company thoughtfully engaged in that mission.”

Sounds good! Let’s all celebrate with a mayonnaise toast. Or should I say, a “mayo” toast? Or actually, let’s just grab a beer.

