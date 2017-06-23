The Force is Strong with This Levitating Yoda Cake

If you’re planning on having a Star Wars-themed wedding (and in the year of Episode VII, who isn’t?) your cake just got put on notice. At this year’s Cake International show, a British baker showed off a wedding cake with a top layer that literally levitated, with a lifes-size Yoda cake standing nearby, appearing to use the force to make the magic happen.

Christine Jensen of Peboryon Cakes was the woman behind this sugary Star Wars masterpiece. “Because we do both wedding and sculptural cakes we wanted to showcase both,” said the Cornwall-based baker. “And it seemed that the best way to do that was to use a little bit of the force.”

Frankly, you’d think Yoda has more important things to use the force on. Though after what was presumably 900 years of bachelorhood, maybe he realized this was as close as he would ever come to being involved in a wedding.

Related: 11 Ways to Geek Out on Star Wars Outside the Theater

6 Great Geeky Spots to Grab a Drink

This Frozen Han Solo Pop Tart Is One Awesome, Bizarre Pop Culture Mashup