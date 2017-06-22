May the 4th Be With Your Ramen Bowl

May the 4th is Star Wars day, a day to celebrate the movies and fandom by using the Force to bring a little more Star Wars into your life.

Use your Jedi mind tricks to add subtle Star Wars elements to your meal. This stormtrooper boiled egg makes it’s presence known in the noodle bowl, but with the fastest chopsticks in the galaxy you’re sure to come out ahead. May the 4th be with you!

Stormtrooper Noodle Bowl

Ingredients:

1 egg

Stormtrooper Boiled Egg Shaper

Soup:

1 serving Udon noodles

1 cup dashi

2 teaspoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon mirin

Toppings:

3 slices BBQ Pork

2 slices Kamaboko

Edamame

Fried Nori Chips

Place the egg in a saucepan and cover the egg about 1 inch of water. Bring the water to a boil then turn off the heat. Cover with a lid, and let sit undisturbed for 12 minutes. Drain and immediately peel the egg while still hot. Place the peeled egg inside the egg shaper, locking to close, then immerse into an ice bath to cool. Once the egg is cool, keep in the fridge until ready to use. Prep the udon noodles according to package. Rinse, do not drain. In a saucepan bring the dashi, soy sauce and mirin to a boil. Pour the hot broth over the noodles in a bowl and add toppings of BBQ pork, kamaboko, edamame, fried nori chips and the Stormtrooper egg to serve.

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her Twitter @justjenn and Instagram@justjennrecipes for recipes, DIYs and lots and lots of Star Wars treats.