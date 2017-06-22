This Massive Easter Egg is Filled with Delicious Cake

To make this Easter the best one yet, go big. Like ostrich egg big. The Regent Hotel in Taipei has created festive dessert for the season — a cake-filled ostrich egg decorated like an Easter egg. A massive 6 inches in diameter, the egg is filled with fluffy sponge cake and a wooden hammer is provided to crack it open. Served with a side of apple cinnamon compote or clotted cream for dipping, you have the choice of including markers for kids (and adults) to decorate the egg or have it packaged in a chrome birdcage because…well, why not?

Related: 6 THINGS TO PUT IN A GROWN-UP EASTER BASKET

The Regent Taipei hosts a massive easter egg hunt in which the Cake-In-An-Egg is awarded to the winner. But if you don’t feel like competing with a bunch of savvy 6 year olds with better eyesight, you can buy the ostrich Easter egg for $30 (or $60 with the chrome birdcage),until the end of the month.

Can’t make it to Taipei? You can attempt to make it at home. Just find a drill and an ostrich egg and you are halfway there.

Related: THE DEFINITIVE RANKING OF DRUGSTORE EASTER CANDY

Ingredients

Sponge Cake Dough

4 whole eggs

90 gm sugar

20 ml milk

8 gm butter (Isigny)

38 gm Thin Power Wheat Flour (Japanese Violet)

Dipping Sauce

Mixed Berry Compote

20 gm frozen strawberry

26 gm frozen raspberry

25 gm frozen cherry

13 gm sugar

5 ml lemon juice

0.5 gm vanilla stick

Mascarpone Cream Cheese Dip

60 gm Mascarpone Cheese

3 gm sugar

20 gm whipped cream

0.5 gm vanilla stick

1. Drill a hole through the eggshell to drain out the yolk and whites

2. Wash ostrich egg thoroughly then disinfect with boiled water and leave out to dry

3. Preheat oven to 170°C and put the eggshell in to bake for 30 minutes

4. Pour a tiny spoonful of vegetable oil to thinly coat the inner eggshell to prevent batter from sticking

5. Fill eggshell up to 4/5 full with sponge cake batter and bake egg with hole on top at 170°C for 40 minutes

6. Remove from oven to let cool and enjoy together with mixed berry compote and Mascarpone cream cheese dipping sauces